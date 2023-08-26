Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles

By The Associated Press
Britain's Daniel Dubois, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk during their world heavyweight title fight at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBC, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles for the first time in a year when he faces hard-hitting British challenger Daniel Dubois in a clash of styles. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Czarek Sokolowski]

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has successfully retained his heavyweight boxing titles by stopping British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth round in Wroclaw. Usyk knocked down Dubois in the eighth round. Referee Luis Pabon stopped the fight when Usyk knocked him down again in the ninth. The win could mean a new push for a unification fight with WBC titleholder Tyson Fury. Usyk remains unbeaten at 21-0 after his second defense of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts. He took them from Anthony Joshua in 2021 and held them after a rematch a year later. Dubois’ record drops to 19-2.

