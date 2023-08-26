Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has successfully retained his heavyweight boxing titles by stopping British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth round in Wroclaw. Usyk knocked down Dubois in the eighth round. Referee Luis Pabon stopped the fight when Usyk knocked him down again in the ninth. The win could mean a new push for a unification fight with WBC titleholder Tyson Fury. Usyk remains unbeaten at 21-0 after his second defense of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts. He took them from Anthony Joshua in 2021 and held them after a rematch a year later. Dubois’ record drops to 19-2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.