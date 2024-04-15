Low amateur Neal Shipley plays final round with Tiger Woods during ‘dream week’ at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Neal Shipley had what he called a “dream week” at the Masters. The Ohio State player was the only amateur to make the cut and then spent Sunday playing his final round with Tiger Woods. Shipley tied for 53rd at 12 over, a full 23 shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler, but that hardly seemed to matter. Shipley said he spent the day chatting with Woods about golf and other things, and that the five-time champion was “such a normal guy and really cool.” Woods didn’t have quite the same dream week. He made the cut for a record 24th consecutive time but shot 82-77 on the weekend to finish last among the players making the cut.

