Low-activity transfer window in Italy limps to an end

MILAN (AP) — A quiet deadline day in Italy has brought to an end a winter transfer period that saw the lowest spending by Serie A clubs in almost two decades. Serie A clubs spent a total of 28.42 million euros ($30.89 million) on transfers in January. That is their lowest expenditure since spending 13.56 million euros ($14.7 million) in 2006. None of the top four teams spent anything this month. Defending champion AC Milan and sixth-placed Roma spent just 500,000 euros ($543,000) on loan deals. Roma signed Spain defender Diego Llorente from Leeds until the end of the season on Tuesday.

