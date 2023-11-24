Love’s 17 points, key steal in the closing seconds help No. 3 Arizona top No. 21 Michigan State

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 17 points and made a key steal in the closing seconds to help No. 3 Arizona beat No. 21 Michigan State 74-68 in the Acrisure Classic. Love made 1 of 2 free throws with 24.6 seconds left to give Arizona a 72-68 lead. Tyson Walker drove into the lane at the other end before having his shot blocked by Keshad Johnson. Michigan State inbounded the ball with 15.9 seconds left, but Love poked it away from behind and passed ahead to KJ Lewis for a fastbreak dunk. Johnson had 13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Arizona (6-0). Walker led Michigan State with 18 points.

