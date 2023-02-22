Love, Zeller discuss their decisions to sign with Miami Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Kevin Love got to know new Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo through time together with USA Basketball. He already is fond of Adebayo’s mother, Marilyn Blount. And Love and Adebayo already have exchanged some items, such as jerseys after a game and profane but hilarious comments on Instagram. Seems like a perfect match. That’s what the Heat are hoping for anyway. Love is one of two big men Miami signed during the All-Star break, along with free agent center Cody Zeller. Love detailed his rationale for picking the Heat over Philadelphia and his excitement to play along Adebayo on Wednesday. Love’s first official practice with his new team is Thursday.

