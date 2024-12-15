Love wins World Cup women’s bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Kaysha Love is going into the World Cup bobsled holiday break on a high note. Love and Jasmine Jones paired up to win bronze for the U.S. in a women’s bobsled race Sunday, the final day of sliding on the World Cup circuits before the bobsled, skeleton and luge tours take some time off for Christmas. It was Love’s sixth World Cup medal in women’s bobsled, the second since she became a driver last season. She also has three medals in World Cup monobob events.

