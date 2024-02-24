Love tops Atlanta qualifying, becomes 1st NASCAR Xfinity driver to win pole in first 2 career races

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Jessie Love became the first driver to win poles in his first two career NASCAR Xfinity starts by claiming the top spot for Saturday’s race in Atlanta. The 19-year-old Love also won the pole for last week’s season-opening Daytona Xfinity race. He finished 20th at Daytona. Austin Hill, Love’s Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet teammate, will start second on Saturday. Hill won last week’s Xfinity race at Daytona and won Atlanta’s spring race last season after also winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022’s summer race. Love moved up to the Xfinity series after winning the 2023 ARAC championship.

