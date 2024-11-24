Love scores 3 TDs, No. 6 Notre Dame hands No. 18 Army 1st loss with 49-14 romp at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremiyah Love scored three touchdowns, tying a school record with his 11th straight game with a rushing TD, and No. 6 Notre Dame ended No. 18 Army’s 13-game winning streak with a 49-14 victory at Yankee Stadium. The sophomore had TD runs of 68 and 14 yards, finishing with 130 yards on seven carries, and leaped over a defender at the goal line to finish off a 6-yard scoring pass from Riley Leonard. Leonard threw for two TDs and Jadarian Price ran for two scores for the Irish, who won their ninth straight game.

