Love scores 20 points, No. 12 Arizona beats USC 82-67 for latest bounce-back win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 20 points, Pelle Larsson added 13 and No. 12 Arizona beat Southern California 82-67 on Wednesday night for another bounce-back victory under coach Tommy Lloyd. Coming off a three-point loss at Washington State, the Wildcats overcame a nearly seven-minute stretch without a field goal to lead by 10 at halftime and stretched it to 19 midway through the second half. Arizona had a second straight subpar shooting night, hitting 40% from the field, but scored 22 second-chance points off 21 offensive rebounds. Bronny James tried to keep USC in it without its top two scorers, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half.

