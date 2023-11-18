Love scores 20 points as No. 3 Arizona overpowers Belmont 100-68

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 20 points and keyed a massive first-half run, freshman Motiejus Krivas also had 20 and No. 3 Arizona overpowered Belmont in a 100-68 rout. The Wildcats mauled the smaller Bruins inside, outscoring them 52-18 in the paint and grabbing 30 more rebounds. Arizona scored 15 points off 17 offensive rebounds and shot 54% from the floor for its third blowout victory in four games. Love got the Wildcats started, scoring 10 points during an 18-0 run and 15 in the first half to help Arizona build a 56-35 lead. Malik Dia led Belmont with 21 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.