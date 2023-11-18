Love scores 20 points as No. 3 Arizona overpowers Belmont 100-68

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) reacts after scoring against Belmont during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 20 points and keyed a massive first-half run, freshman Motiejus Krivas also had 20 and No. 3 Arizona overpowered Belmont in a 100-68 rout. The Wildcats mauled the smaller Bruins inside, outscoring them 52-18 in the paint and grabbing 30 more rebounds. Arizona scored 15 points off 17 offensive rebounds and shot 54% from the floor for its third blowout victory in four games. Love got the Wildcats started, scoring 10 points during an 18-0 run and 15 in the first half to help Arizona build a 56-35 lead. Malik Dia led Belmont with 21 points.

