Love scores 19, Larsson has 18 as No. 8 Arizona beats Colorado 99-79 for fifth straight win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 19 points, Pelle Larson had 18 and No. 8 Arizona pulled away in the second half to hand Colorado its first home loss of the season, 99-79. Oumar Ballo added 16 points and 13 rebounds, recording a double-double in his fourth straight game. Kylan Boswell scored 15 for Arizona (19-5, 10-3 Pac 12) in its fifth straight win. The Wildcats also ended a five-game losing streak at Colorado with their first win at the CU Events Center since 2015. Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson had 20 points apiece to lead the Buffaloes (16-8, 7-6), who had entered with a 13-0 home record, the best stretch to start a season in the program’s history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.