Love scores 17 and No. 10 Arizona opens season with 93-64 win over Canisius

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love had 17 points and six assists, Jaden Bradley added 15 points and No. 10 Arizona opened coach Tommy Lloyd’s fourth season with a 93-64 win over Canisius. Arizona jumped on the Golden Griffins from the start, scoring the first 13 points during an opening 20-2 run on its way to a 52-30 halftime lead. The Wildcats never let the lead get under 18 after that early burst to win their 18th straight home opener. Arizona dominated inside, outscoring Canisius 48-12 in the paint while grabbing 18 more rebounds. Paul McMillan IV led Canisius with 20 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.