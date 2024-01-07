Love scores 15 of his 23 points during decisive stretch in No. 10 Arizona’s 92-73 win over Utah

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 15 of his 23 points during a decisive second-half stretch, Keshad Johnson added 20 points and No. 10 Arizona ran away from Utah for a 92-73 win. The Wildcats shot well in the first half, but were careless with the ball. Arizona took control early in the second half with a massive run. Love triggered the Wildcats’ second-half dominance, scoring 15 points in the opening 11 minutes as the Wildcats stretched the lead to 17. Gabe Madsen had 18 points for Utah, which shot 3 of 17 from 3 in the second half.

