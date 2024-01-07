Love scores 15 of his 23 points during decisive stretch in No. 10 Arizona’s 92-73 win over Utah

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona guard KJ Lewis (5) controls the ball against Utah guard Cole Bajema during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Coduto]

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 15 of his 23 points during a decisive second-half stretch, Keshad Johnson added 20 points and No. 10 Arizona ran away from Utah for a 92-73 win. The Wildcats shot well in the first half, but were careless with the ball. Arizona took control early in the second half with a massive run. Love triggered the Wildcats’ second-half dominance, scoring 15 points in the opening 11 minutes as the Wildcats stretched the lead to 17. Gabe Madsen had 18 points for Utah, which shot 3 of 17 from 3 in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.