Love scores 14, No. 2 Arizona overwhelms Colgate in second half for 82-55 win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 14 points, Oumar Ballo had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 2 Arizona made a strong statement to move up to No. 1 by overwhelming Colgate 82-55. The Wildcats overcame a shaky offensive start by dominating inside and going on a big run to open the second half. Arizona had a 44-14 advantage in the paint, 19 more rebounds and used a 16-2 run to push a five-point halftime lead to 22. With the win, the Wildcats will likely move to No. 1 in Monday’s AP Top 25 for the first time in a decade after top-ranked Purdue, No. 3 Marquette and No. 4 UConn all lost. Braeden Smith led the Raiders with 11 points.

