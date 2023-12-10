Love leads balanced Louisville women with 14 in No. 18 Wildcats’ 73-61 win over Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Eylia Love scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half and No. 18 Louisville used a balanced attack to defeat Kentucky 73-61, winning the Battle for the Bluegrass for the seventh straight time. Sydney Taylor and Nyla Harris scored 13 points apiece for the Cardinals. Maddie Scherr had 22 points to lead the Wildcats and Ajae Petty had 16 with 10 rebounds. The game was close until the Cardinals used an 8-0 run to take a 44-39 lead late in the third quarter. Petty had a three-point play in the closing seconds that pulled the Wildcats within 50-44. Louisville had a 9-2 run to open the fourth quarter to get the lead to double figures. Love started it with a 3-pointer and ended it with a layup, making it 59-46 with 6:44 to play.

