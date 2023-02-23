Love, Bacot lead North Carolina past Notre Dame 63-59

By The Associated Press
Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (3) drives past North Carolina's Pete Nance, back, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Caleb Love and Armando Bacot scored 16 points each and Bacot had a milestone double-double, leading North Carolina to a 63-59 victory over Notre Dame. Bacot grabbed 11 rebounds for his 67th career double-double, tying him with Tom Burleson for the fourth most in ACC history. Tim Duncan had the most with 87. Up 59-58 with 38 seconds left, North Carolina worked the shot clock before Leaky Black missed a shot with 11 seconds left. North Carolina grabbed the offensive rebound, and after another miss and offensive rebound, Love was fouled and made two free throws for a three-point lead. The teams then exchanged a series of free throws and North Carolina sealed it.

