Love, Bacot lead North Carolina past Notre Dame 63-59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Caleb Love and Armando Bacot scored 16 points each and Bacot had a milestone double-double, leading North Carolina to a 63-59 victory over Notre Dame. Bacot grabbed 11 rebounds for his 67th career double-double, tying him with Tom Burleson for the fourth most in ACC history. Tim Duncan had the most with 87. Up 59-58 with 38 seconds left, North Carolina worked the shot clock before Leaky Black missed a shot with 11 seconds left. North Carolina grabbed the offensive rebound, and after another miss and offensive rebound, Love was fouled and made two free throws for a three-point lead. The teams then exchanged a series of free throws and North Carolina sealed it.

