Lourdes Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are keeping outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a $42 million, three-year deal that includes a club option for 2027, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn’t been officially announced. Gurriel came to the D-backs in a trade with the Blue Jays last offseason and was a mainstay in the lineup during their unexpected run to the World Series, making his first All-Star team while batting .261 with 24 homers, 82 RBIs.

