Louisville’s Van Lith relishes March Madness back home

SEATTLE (AP) — Louisville star Hailey Van Lith is back home, hoping for the chance to lead the Cardinals to a second straight Final Four appearance. Van Lith and the No. 5 seed Cardinals will face No. 8 seed Ole Miss in the Seattle Regional 4 semifinals on Friday night. Van Lith is the all-time scoring leader in the state of Washington after being a prep star in the small town of Cashmere, about 2 1/2 hours east of Seattle. She has become a star in college for Louisville and is averaging 19.5 points per game this season and needs just two more wins for another Final Four trip.

