Louisville’s Ty-Laur Johnson sat out to start game because he didn’t have his ‘tights,’ coach says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville point guard Ty-Laur Johnson was not sure he wanted to play this past Wednesday in a win over Bellarmine because the team did not have the “tights” he wanted to wear, his coach says. Louisville coach Kenny Payne was asked why Johnson played only three minutes of the first half of the 73-68 win and said his guard was not sure he could play without comfortable leggings. The coach went on to say Johnson “figured it out in the second half” and ended up playing well. He eventually played 19 minutes, getting eight points and five assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.