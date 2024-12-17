Louisville’s Shough, S Carolina’s Sanders, Utah State’s Larsen win Comeback Player of the Year Award

Louisville’s Tyler Shough, South Carolina’s Raheim Rocket Sanders and Utah State’s Ike Larsen are winners of college football’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. Shough rebounded from three straight injury-shortened seasons at Texas Tech to throw for more than 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns in his only year at Louisville. Sanders returned from devastating knee and shoulder surgeries to rank among the Southeastern Conference’s top running backs. Larsen overcame a mental health crisis to become one of the top safeties in the Mountain West. The players will honored at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.

