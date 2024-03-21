Louisville women could get chance to again knock out Mulkey’s reigning champ in NCAA tourney

Coach Jeff Walz and Louisville have knocked a reigning national champion out of the women’s NCAA Tournament in the past. The Cardinals could soon get a chance to do it again. If both teams win their first-round games, Louisville would then face defending champ LSU, coach Kim Mulkey and former Cardinals’ three-year starter Hailey Van Lith. In the 2013 Sweet 16, Louisville upset reigning champion Baylor, then coached by Mulkey. Other intriguing potential second-round matchups include Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor against Duke, her team the past two seasons, and West Virginia maybe facing Caitlin Clark and Iowa after some viral comments.

