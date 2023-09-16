Louisville uses fast start, late goal-line stand to hold off Indiana 21-14

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Louisville defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly celebrates an interception with his teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jamari Thrash caught an 85-yard touchdown pass, Jawhar Jordan added a 25-yard scoring run and Louisville made a late goal-line stand to preserve a 21-14 victory over Indiana. The Cardinals are 3-0 for the first time since 2016 after nearly blowing a 21-0 halftime lead. Indiana changed the script by starting the second half with an onside kick and scored twice in the third quarter. But on fourth-and-goal from 18 inches away linebacker Stanquan Clark stuffed Josh Henderson in the backfield with 4:38 to play and Louisville ran out the clock.

