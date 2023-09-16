Louisville uses fast start, late goal-line stand to hold off Indiana 21-14

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jamari Thrash caught an 85-yard touchdown pass, Jawhar Jordan added a 25-yard scoring run and Louisville made a late goal-line stand to preserve a 21-14 victory over Indiana. The Cardinals are 3-0 for the first time since 2016 after nearly blowing a 21-0 halftime lead. Indiana changed the script by starting the second half with an onside kick and scored twice in the third quarter. But on fourth-and-goal from 18 inches away linebacker Stanquan Clark stuffed Josh Henderson in the backfield with 4:38 to play and Louisville ran out the clock.

