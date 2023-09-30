Louisville uses defense to stay unbeaten, top N.C. State 13-10 with late field goal

BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs the ball behind the block of Demarcus Jones II (28) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock Travelstead drilled a 53-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining and Louisville remained undefeated by beating North Carolina State 13-10 by not allowing a second-half point Friday night. The Cardinals continued their strong start under first-year coach Jeff Brohm. Jack Plummer threw for 286 yards on 21-for-35 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. N.C. State  was limited to 201 yards of total offense. Brennan Armstrong was 13 for 25 for 112 yards and two interceptions while gaining a game-high 61 rushing yards.

