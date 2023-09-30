Louisville uses defense to stay unbeaten, top N.C. State 13-10 with late field goal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock Travelstead drilled a 53-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining and Louisville remained undefeated by beating North Carolina State 13-10 by not allowing a second-half point Friday night. The Cardinals continued their strong start under first-year coach Jeff Brohm. Jack Plummer threw for 286 yards on 21-for-35 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. N.C. State was limited to 201 yards of total offense. Brennan Armstrong was 13 for 25 for 112 yards and two interceptions while gaining a game-high 61 rushing yards.

