Louisville tops Winthrop 76-61 to give coach Pat Kelsey first win over former team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 20 points and J’Vonne Hadley and James Scott each scored 12 points and Louisville beat Winthrop 76-61. Chucky Hepburn added 10 points for Louisville (3-1) and Hadley finished with a double-double securing 13 rebounds. Kelton Talford scored 15 points for Winthrop.

