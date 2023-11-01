Louisville to honor Denny Crum with moment of silence, seat dedication among tributes before opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville will honor Denny Crum with a moment of silence before Monday night’s opener against the University of Maryland Baltimore County as part of several tributes to its late Hall of Fame coach. Crum, who guided the Cardinals to NCAA men’s basketball championships in 1980 and 1986, died May 9 at 86. Crum’s seat in section 106 will be dedicated and changed from red to black at halftime, a gesture similar to one at UCLA for coach John Wooden, one of Crum’s mentors. Players will wear special pregame shooting shirts highlighting his achievements, while uniforms will feature patches of his trademark red jacket.

