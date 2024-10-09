Louisville takes 2-game skid into ACC matchup at Virginia, which is seeking a 5-1 start

Louisville visits Virginia on Saturday. The Cardinals dropped out of the AP Top 25 after falling 34-27 at home to SMU, their second straight defeat. Virginia is seeking its first 5-1 start to a season since 2017 and is looking to win its first three ACC contests for the first time since 2007. Both teams have challenging second halves of their schedules, so this matchup could be pivotal for their postseason chances.

