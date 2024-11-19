Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

By The Associated Press
Louisville defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville sophomore cornerback Tayon Holloway has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on domestic violence charges after police said he punched his girlfriend and pressed a pillow against her face. The school said in a statement announcing the suspension that it was gathering more information about the arrest, which occurred Sunday night. Holloway has pleaded not guilty. He was arrested a day after he committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in Louisville’s loss to Stanford. Holloway was charged with one felony count of first-degree strangulation and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.

