Louisville scores 52 second-half points to race past No. 14 Indiana 89-61 in the Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Chucky Hepburn had 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals, Noah Waterman also had 16 points and Louisville beat No. 14 Indiana 89-61 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Louisville (4-1) beat a ranked team for the first time since topping Virginia Tech 73-71 in January 2021. Kasean Pryor scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Reyne Smith added 12 points for Louisville. Malik Reneau scored 21 points and Oumar Ballo added 11 for Indiana (4-1). The Cardinals led 37-29 at the break after making 7 of 17 from 3-point range and shooting 57% overall. Louisville exploded for 52 second-half points.

