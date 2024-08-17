Louisville receiver Caullin Lacy expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks with broken collarbone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville senior wide receiver Caullin Lacy will miss six to eight weeks after breaking his collarbone during a scrimmage. The South Alabama transfer was expected to have a prominent role in the Cardinals’ offense after leading the Sun Belt Conference with 1,316 yards receiving last season. Lacy was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection last year and had 208 receptions for 2,521 yards and 13 TDs over four seasons with the Jaguars. Lacy’s yardage total was seventh best in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season.

