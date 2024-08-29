Louisville opens against FCS Austin Peay in challenging matchup of teams that reached the postseason

Louisville won’t be accused of easing into the season against FCS Austin Peay. Both teams won at least nine games last season, with the visiting Governors earning the inaugural United Athletic Conference title and a FCS playoff berth. Louisville reached its first ACC championship but fell in the midst of a three-game to close last season after starting 10-1. The schools will meet for the first time on Saturday, when Jeff Faris makes his college coaching debut for APSU. Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte enters as a first team AP preseason All-America selection after posting 11 sacks in 2023.

