Louisville native Justin Thomas has work to do at PGA Championship, but 2-under 69 is good baseline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Justin Thomas thinks he played better than he scored. But given all the emotion and pressure from playing in his hometown, he could live with a 69. Thomas had four birdies over his last six holes. It looked worse just because he was playing alongside Xander Schauffele and his PGA-record 62. Thomas went to Saint Xavier and was a longtime head professional at Harmony Landing. It’s rare for a major to be held in a player’s hometown when that city doesn’t get a lot of professional golf.

