Louisville, L&N reach $41M stadium naming agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has reached a 20-year, $41 million agreement with L&N Federal Credit Union through 2042 for naming rights to its Cardinal Stadium home football field. The 25-year-old, 60,800-seat stadium had been without a title sponsor since 2018, when the school dropped the name and logo of Louisville-based pizza chain Papa John’s amid fallout from a report that founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a company conference call. The University of Louisville Athletic Association agreed in October 2019 to pay Schnatter $9.5 million over five-plus years in a settlement to terminate naming rights. A final $2 million payment is due this summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.