Louisville, Georgia Tech feature new coaches, quarterbacks in ACC showdown to open season

Georgia Tech and Louisville have new coaches and new quarterbacks as they open their seasons in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. Brent Key will make his debut as the Yellow Jackets full-time coach after closing last season in an interim capacity. Former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm takes over a Cardinals program which won eight games last season and received votes in the preseason AP Top 25. Each coach is representing his alma mater. Georgia Tech’s new quarterback is Haynes King, a transfer from Texas A&M. Louisville’s Jack Plummer played last year at California after previously playing for Brohm at Purdue.

