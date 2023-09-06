Louisville, FCS Murray State seek 2-0 starts as in-state rivals meet, with Cardinals winning last 6

Louisville and Murray State aim for 2-0 starts after impressive opening victories in the first meeting of in-state rivals since 2017. The host Cardinals overcame a 28-13 halftime deficit to win their ACC opener 39-34 over Georgia Tech in Jeff Brohm’s coaching debut. The Racers routed Presbyterian 41-10 and seek their first win over an FBS school since beating Louisville in 1984 under Hall of Famer Frank Beamer. Louisville opens the home schedule in renamed L&N Stadium and have won the past two meetings against Murray State by a 121-31 margin among six consecutive series wins.

