Louisville extends athletic director Josh Heird for 5 years through June 2030

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has approved a five-year contract extension through June 2030 for athletic director Josh Heird, whose 2 1/2-year tenure has included the hirings of men’s basketball coaches Kenny Payne and Pat Kelsey and football head coach Jeff Brohm. The university’s Board of Trustees on Thursday authorized President Kim Schatzel to execute the deal, three days after the University of Louisville Athletic Association board approved the agreement. Heird was named interim AD in December 2021 before being elevated to the full-time job the following June. His other moves include hiring native son and ex-Cardinals QB and assistant Jeff Brohm as head football coach.

