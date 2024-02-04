Louisville ends six-game skid with 101-92 victory over Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored a career-high 29 points, freshman Ty-Laur Johnson had his first double-double and Louisville snapped a six-game skid with a 101-92 victory over Florida State. Huntley-Hatfield made 11 of 15 shots, including his only 3-point try, and 6-of-8 free throws for the Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 Atlantic Coast Conference). He also grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out. Johnson set personal bests with 27 points and 11 assists. He sank 9 of 15 from the field, 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Jalen Warley led the Seminoles (12-9, 6-4) with 23 points.

