Louisville cashes in at the line, defeats New Mexico State 90-84 in overtime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skyy Clark scored 29 points, Tre White 22, and JJ Traynor 20, leading Louisville to 90-84 overtime victory over New Mexico State. Louisville made one shot in overtime — a jumper by Traynor to open the period — but the Cardinals hit 15 of 19 free throws, including a stretch of eight in a row that gave them an 84-78 lead in the final minute. Six players fouled out for New Mexico State and the Aggies finished had four players on the floor for the final 21 seconds of overtime. Louisville took advantage throughout the game, making 36 of 49 free throws for the game.

