Louisiana Tech rallies to beat UTEP 14-10 for its 11th series victory in the last 12 matchups

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Evan Bullock threw for 248 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown to Solo Lewis, as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 14-10. Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-2 Conference USA) has won 11 of the last 12 series meetings with UTEP (1-7, 1-4), which was looking for its first win in Ruston in 20 years. Louisiana Tech trailed 10-7 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-play, 97-yard drive to go ahead. Bullock and Jimmy Holiday connected for 32 yards on the first play of the drive and Tru Edwards added a 12-yard grab over the middle in traffic to set up a first-and-goal. Amani Givens scored from 1-yard out with 6:28 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.