Louisiana out-slugs Maine, 19-10 to advance in the Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Carson Roccaforte hit a three-run home run to help power a nine-run seventh-inning rally that carried Louisiana past Maine 19-10 in an elimination game at the Coral Gables Regional. The teams combined for 31 base hits and seven home runs in the slugfest. The Ragin’ Cajuns (41-23) advance to another loser-out game on Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Miami and second-seeded Texas.

