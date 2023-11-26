Louisiana-Monroe fires coach Terry Bowden after a 2-10 record and team’s 5th straight losing season

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Monroe fired coach Terry Bowden after the Warhawks finished a fifth straight losing season. Bowden was 10-26 in three seasons after taking over for Matt Viator and never finished in the upper half of the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division. The Warhawks were 4-8 each of his first two seasons before falling to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the Sun Belt this year. Bowden previously coached seven seasons at Akron and six at Auburn. ULM hasn’t finished above .500 since going 8-5 in 2012 under Todd Berry.

