Louisiana makes its late FG, Wake Forest misses as Ragin’ Cajuns take 41-38 road win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kenneth Almendares kicked the go-ahead 31-yard field goal with 52 seconds left to help Louisiana edge Wake Forest 41-38 on Saturday. The game ended with Wake Forest’s Matthew Dennis trying a final-play 42-yard field goal for the tie, but the ball punked off the left upright and bounced back into the field for a miss. Ben Wooldridge threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lance LeGendre had six catches for 123 yards and a pair of scores. Tate Carney ran for three 1-yard touchdowns for Wake Forest, the last coming with 1:55 left to tie the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.