Louisiana-Lafayette spoils Kennesaw State’s first FBS home game in program history

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Elijah Davis rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, Zylan Perry added 104 yards rushing and another score and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Conference USA newcomer Kennesaw State 34-10 to spoil the Owls’ first FBS home game in program history. Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0, 1-0), which opened the season with a 40-10 victory over in-state Grambling, is 2-0 for the fifth time since 2000. The Ragin’ Cajuns have a week off before hosting Tulane. Kennesaw State opened the scoring in the first quarter after a 16-play drive. But ULL scored the next 34 points before a fourth-quarter field goal by the Owls. Three of Louisiana-Lafayette’s four touchdown plays were from 3-yards out or less.

