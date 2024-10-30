Louisiana-Lafayette beats Texas State 23-17 to remain the only undefeated team in Sun Belt play

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Ben Wooldridge threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, Dre’lyn Washington rushed for 94 yards and another score, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 23-17 on Tuesday night. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 4-0) is the only undefeated team in Sun Belt play. Washington broke free for a 64-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the first quarter to take a 7-6 lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns extended it to 14-6 with 1:07 left in the first half when Wooldridge found TE Caden Jensen wide open in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard score. Kenneth Almendares drilled a 42-yard field goal with 4:59 remaining in the third to give ULL the lead for good at 17-14. Almendares added makes of 24 and 44 yards in the fourth.

