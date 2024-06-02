Louisiana beats Texas 10-2 to advance to regional championship against Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Bryan Broussard and Jose Torres each hit home runs and combined to drive in seven runs and Louisiana unloaded in the eighth inning to beat Texas for a 10-2 win in the Bryan-College Station Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Holding a 2-1 run lead entering the top of the eighth, Louisiana sent 10 batters to the plate, generated six hits and scored seven runs with the majority of the damage coming with two outs. Duncan Pastore went 3 for 3 for Louisiana with an RBI and Torres was 3 for 5. Kimble Schuessler, Casey Borba, Rylan Galvan and Will Gasparino each collected two hits for Texas.

