Loughridge runs for 154 yards, 2 TDs and Fordham defeats Stony Brook 26-7

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Julius Loughridge ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns and Fordham defeated Stony Brook 26-7. After Fordham was held to two field goals by Brandon Peskin in the first half, Loughridge scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter for a 12-7 lead. Fordham drove a total of 31 yards for its next two touchdowns as a fumble and an interception set up Loughridge for a 2-yard touchdown run and Jamell James for a 19-yard TD run, respectively. CJ Montes was 20-of-33 passing for 171 yards for Fordham. Casey Case completed 21 of 34 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown for Stony Brook.

