Loughridge, Capaldi end Fordham’s 11-game skid with 20-14 win over Colgate

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Loughridge ran for 153 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Jack Capaldi had a 41-yard scoring run and Fordham won its first game of the season beating Colgate 20-14. Capaldi threw a 12-yard touchdown to Mekai Felton to end an 11-play, 90-yard drive that lasted 5:19 with 5:23 left to play to give Fordham its first lead of the game. Colgate’s final drive went for just 21 yards over eight plays and the Raiders punted. Fordham ran six plays before having to punt with 1:36 left. But Colgate was called for roughing the punter and the penalty gave the ball back to Fordham, which killed the clock.

