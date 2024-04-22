Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson transferring to Alabama

Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson plans to transfer to Alabama. The former Miami of Ohio All-American, who won the award as the nation’s top placekicker last season, announced his commitment on social media. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is looking for a replacement for Will Reichard, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer. Nicholson made 27 of 28 field goals last season for the RedHawks and all but one of his 36 extra-point attempts. He’s the first Lou Groza Award winner from the Mid-American Conference.

