Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson transferring to Alabama

Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson plans to transfer to Alabama. The former Miami of Ohio All-American, who won the award as the nation’s top placekicker last season, announced his commitment on social media. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is looking for a replacement for Will Reichard, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer. Nicholson made 27 of 28 field goals last season for the RedHawks and all but one of his 36 extra-point attempts. He’s the first Lou Groza Award winner from the Mid-American Conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.