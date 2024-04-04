Lottie Woad survives a windy day. She takes a 2-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Lottie Woad of England had to face a whole lot of wind in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She rallied on the back nine at Champions Retreat for a 71 and has a two-shot lead over Maisie Filler and Gianna Clemente. All the players now get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday. Only the top 30 and ties get to compete at the home of the Masters in the final round Saturday. That group won’t include 2022 champion Anna Davis. She was penalized one shot for taking too much time. That stroke means she missed the cut by one.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.