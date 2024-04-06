Lottie Woad delivers Masters-like charge to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Lottie Woad of England is the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion with a stunning finish at the home of the Masters. She was two shots behind with five holes to play when she made a tough par save, and then had three birdies on the last four holes. The Florida State sophomore made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 69 and a one-shot victory over USC freshman Bailey Shoemaker on Saturday. Woad fell behind when Shoemaker finished a bogey-free 66 for the best round of the day. Ingrid Lindblad finished third. It was the LSU senior’s third top-3 finish.

