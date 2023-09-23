Lots of dignitaries but no real fireworks – only electronic flash – as the Asian Games open

By STEPHEN WADE The Associated Press
The national flag of China is carried in during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dita Alangkara]

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The opening ceremony of the Asian Games in China offered all the staples of a major international sports event. Dignitaries greeted General Secretary Xi Jinping, fans packed the 80,000-seat Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Saturday, and many of the 12,417 participants from 45 nations and territories paraded to officially open the two-week competition. Next year’s Paris Olympics will field about 10,500 competitors. One big thing was missing: real fireworks, the exploding kind that smell of power and burnt fuses. Instead, the high-tech games — offered plenty of electronic flash, three-D animations, and a virtual torchbearer.

